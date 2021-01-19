Habitual felon pleads guilty to multiple vehicle break-ins

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to breaking into multiple vehicles and stealing items, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office.

James Edward Wachob III, 39, broke into vehicles in August of 2019, August of 2020 and September of 2020.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses and video surveillance were able to capture the vehicle at the time of these crimes.

According to a news release, Wachob was ultimately identified as the suspect in these crimes by a fingerprint match.

Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Wachob as a habitual felon, giving him a prison sentence of 35‐54 months.

Restitution was ordered to be paid to the victims if Wachob is given work release and as a condition of post release supervision.

Wachob’s prior record includes numerous convictions for breaking into vehicles, obtaining property by false pretenses and felony drug offenses.