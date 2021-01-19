Joe Exotic’s legal team ‘absolutely confident’ he will receive presidential pardon

By
WWAY News
-
0

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — The legal team fighting for his release believes President Donald Trump will issue a pardon for the man known as “Joe Exotic.”

Joseph Maldonado-Passage was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and for violating wildlife laws. The leader of Maldonado-Passage’s legal team told KOCO 5 that they are extremely confident about getting a presidential pardon sometime Tuesday and that the Netflix sensation remains positive.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve delivered everything that I wanted to do on this project,” Eric Love said. “I am absolutely confident that we are going to receive the pardon tomorrow. We worked very hard on it.”

Love – the lead advocate for Team Tiger, which is a group consisting of attorneys and private investigators who represent Maldonado-Passage – said he’s the one who told “Joe Exotic” to look into a presidential pardon. A 257-page application was filed last September.

According to Love, Team Tiger expects to get the nod sometime Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. But in the meantime, the group has prepared for Maldonado-Passage’s release.

“We’ve got hair, makeup, wardrobes. Trust me, anything you can think of we have it, including a doctor and also a mental health expert,” Love said.

Read more here.