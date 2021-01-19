NC county website for coronavirus vaccine waitlist has crashed

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A website that allows seniors to join a waitlist for getting the coronavirus vaccine has crashed in North Carolina’s Wake County.

Wake County spokeswoman Stacy Beard told WRAL on Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of people visited the website within seconds of each other. She said the sheer volume is immense.

County officials had created the waitlist system so people wouldn’t have to wait in lines to get a vaccine. The website is designed to allow Wake County residents who are 65 years old and older to join a waitlist.

After signing up online or by phone, they will get a call when a vaccine appointment is available.