New Hanover County: 1,400+ COVID-19 vaccine appointments claimed in less than 3 hours

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Public Health says it took less than three hours for more than 1,400 COVID-19 vaccine appointments to be claimed. It comes after the health department opened the spots for those 65 years and older Tuesday morning.

New Hanover County’s call center booked 1,410 appointments for people 65 and older as well as healthcare workers (Groups 1 and 2 in the state’s vaccination plan) to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and Friday of this week.

“By the end of this week, New Hanover County Public Health will have effectively administered and distributed all of its first-dose vaccine received from the state,” the county wrote in a release.

The county is not currently taking names for a waiting list, but residents can sign up for COVID-19 updates here and will receive an email when new appointments are available and the call center is open for scheduling.

In addition to Public Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) and Wilmington Health Associates are able to administer vaccinations to anyone who is eligible in the community (not just patients). Vaccines can be scheduled through these entities when they have appointments open. Learn more at NHRMC.org/coronavirus and WilmingtonHealth.com/COVIDvaccine.

As additional vaccine supply is received from the state, the county will open additional appointments for those who are eligible under the state’s vaccination plan; and will continue partnering with local healthcare partners and clinics that are approved vaccinators by the state to ensure that even more people who are eligible in the county can receive the vaccine.

To stay up-to-date on local vaccination efforts, phases, and frequently asked questions, visit Health.NHCgov.com/Coronavirus.