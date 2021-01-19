Novant Health launches new process for scheduling COVID-19 vaccines in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health announced on Tuesday a new website where those 65 years and older in Brunswick County can sign-up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new website is NovantHealth.org/BrunswickVaccine.

Health officials are still encouraging you to sign up for a MyChart account to provide all necessary information, including date of birth to confirm eligibility, prior to their vaccination appointment. Recipients do not need to be affiliated with a specific healthcare system to sign up for MyChart.

The announcement comes after WWAY received multiple concerns about the process of scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Appointments are available based on the limited supply of vaccine provided by the state health department and will be updated weekly,” the county wrote in a release.

New appointments are added every Friday evening.