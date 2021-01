WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A 5-month-old Feist puppy is looking for her forever home.

New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson says she is a favorite of those working at the shelter and full of energy and love, but hasn’t been potty-trained yet.

A meet and greet is required if you’d like to adopt her.

If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.

County residents can adopt for $70.