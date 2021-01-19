Portion of Wrightsville Ave. closed for emergency sewer repair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of Wrightsville Avenue closed to traffic on Tuesday so crews could make an emergency sewer repair.

According to CFPUA, Wrightsville Avenue is closed to all through traffic from South 42nd Street to South 43rd Street.

- Advertisement -

he recommended detour is Wilshire Boulevard, by way of South Kerr Avenue for westbound traffic and by way of Independence Boulevard for eastbound traffic.

The closure is expected to remain in place until Friday, January 22 while crews complete a repair to a CFPUA sewer main.