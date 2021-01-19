Search for 2 children forcibly abducted from foster home

GREECE, NY (AP) — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy and girl from the Rochester area who they believe were abducted by two men wearing ski masks who broke through a window.

Police say 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and 3-year-old Shekeria Cash were abducted in suburban Greece at 8:40 p.m. Monday.

The two men went upstairs and forcibly removed the children, who were in their pajamas. They fled in the homeowner’s van, eventually ditching the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex.

Police called it a “planned, targeted abduction” and pleaded with the public for help in finding the children.

Authorities say they want to speak to the children’s father and are trying to locate him.