Sen. Bill Rabon tests positive for COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Senate Rules Committee Chairman Bill Rabon of Brunswick County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

He received a positive result on Tuesday morning after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms the day before. However, he reports having no symptoms today.

His office says Sen. Rabon is isolating at his home and calling those with whom he had close contact.

Rabon attended last week’s opening day of the General Assembly session and wore a face mask on the Senate floor. The legislature resumes its two-year session Jan. 27.