Simulator helps in-demand nursing students prepare during pandemic

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The pandemic has hit nursing schools as hard as it has many other businesses.

But at a time when nurses are in extremely high demand, the mission to train new healthcare workers is more important than ever.

That’s why East Coast Polytechnic Institute has come up with a way to enhance learning as nursing students wait for training at hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes during the pandemic.

It’s called eHospital, and while it’s not the same as hands-on experience with patients, ECPI says it has made the simulator as realistic as possible.

According to Jessica Hannah, who is studying at ECPI to become a licensed practical nurse, “It’s a lot easier for nursing students to learn the importance of what they’re doing without actually putting someone in danger.”

Hannah, who is a nurse’s assistant, told ABC11 that ECPI’s eHospital prevents wasted time when pandemic safety procedures have limited the number of slots available to students at hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.

