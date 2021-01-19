Surf City to vote on paid parking again

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City is considering paid parking, again.

According to a Facebook post from Mayor Doug Medlin, they are at a crossroads with decision making on this topic and he needs your input.

- Advertisement -

Medlin also said that if paid parking is implemented in the town, residents and business owners will receive free parking decals.

“Over the years, I have stood firmly against having paid parking in our little town, keeping us separated from many other surrounding beaches. Currently, this topic is being reviewed and discussed amongst your council again,” Medlin said.

Medlin said current discussions around paid parking is offering some new insight on how this option could improve life for us in our town. Things to consider are beach nourishment needs, improved roads, multi-use paths, sidewalks, etc. that could be funded by paid parking.

“It is extremely important to me, that as we grow and find ways to meet our needs, that we do so with preserving the quaint, family beach town that we have always been.” Medlin said. “To do this, we must think through these decisions and really work together as we move forward. Change is inevitable, but maintaining who we are in the midst of the change is always at the forefront of my mind. The most important piece to staying who we are, is YOU. It is the PEOPLE of a community that really make it what it is. Not the buildings, stores, or paid parking. People.”

Town Council will be voting on this topic at the next meeting which is Feb. 2, 2021.

Medlin said he has heard from many of you on your pros or cons, but would like to receive your input and/or questions again as we head toward an official vote.