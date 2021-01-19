Two pedestrians hit, one killed during crash on US-17 in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One pedestrian was killed and another was injured during a hit-and-run on US-17 in Brunswick County late Friday night.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the two pedestrians were hit around 11:45 p.m. by a dark-colored SUV or truck on US-17 south of NC 211 in Brunswick County.

- Advertisement -

Highway patrol says Kiel McKenzie, of Supply, was killed in the hit-and-run, and a woman was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center but has since been released.

Troopers say the SUV or truck took off.

The suspect vehicle will have damage to the front black grill and will be missing a portion of the grill. It will also have no left side mirror and have damage to the left headlight.

Anyone with information, contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at the Wilmington Office (910) 395-3917.