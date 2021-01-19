Victim’s aunt reacts after woman accused of running someone over for second time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Last week WWAY first reported a 22-year-old woman was arrested by Wilmington Police after allegedly running someone over with her car for the second time in three years. Now the latest victim’s aunt is reacting.

Ebony Gattis wants answers after police say her niece was intentionally run over by a car.

She wants to know why the suspect, still under probation for committing an almost identical crime three years earlier, was able to strike again.

“She could have died, you know, and they let this monster out,” Gattis said.

Gattis says her niece Niderah is lucky to be alive after the violent incident in the Houston Moore Community on January 14.

“She had to have liver surgery, she had broken her ribs and broke her tooth,” she said.

Gattis believes it began with a confrontation over a guy. She says that’s when 22-year-old Shadasia Ellison came after 20-year-old Niderah.

“She told her bible study teacher ‘this girl is coming up to the window to fight me,'” Gattis said. “And she told her to lock the door, but before she could lock the door, she had snatched the door open.”

Prosecutors say Ellison pulled the victim out of her car, assaulted her, and took her phone.

“When she took her phone, Niderah tried to get her phone from her and fell,” Gattis said. “And she put the car in reverse and ran over Niderah.”

This isn’t the first time Ellison is accused of intentionally running someone over. She was arrested in January 2018 after a similar incident with a different victim was caught on camera.

Gattis wants to know why Ellison was able to do this again.

“This is not her first time doing this and I just I don’t understand why do y’all keep letting this girl out?” she asked. “What is it going to take, for her to kill somebody?”

In her first appearance, the judge set Ellison’s bond at $105,500 with a supervised release. If she makes bond, Ellison will be monitored and will not be allowed to contact the victim or witnesses.

Ellison is charged with felony hit and run, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse.

We reached out to District Attorney Ben David for more details on Ellison’s prior case, inquiring about any jail time she faced and whether she was legally allowed to be driving at the time of this incident. David says a prosecutor will contact WWAY Tuesday with more information.