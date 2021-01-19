West Brunswick girls basketball falls to Ashley in season opener

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Ashley Screamin’ Eagles used a 21 point halftime lead on Tuesday night to approve to 4-1 on the year beating West Brunswick, 68-44.

It was another big night for Ashley senior Saniya Rivers. She finished with a triple-double for the Eagles, scoring 21 points to go along with 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Lexi Hinson chipped in 12 for Ashley in the win.

It was the first game of the year for West Brunswick. Head coach Andrienne Bannerman says she just glad the girls have the opportunity to finally be back on the court.

“It’s a blessing because like I remind the girls every time we hit the court there’s a lot of states and a lot counties that’s not doing basketball at all,” Bannerman says. “So, it’s just a blessing to be able to do that and come out here and just build and work on our craft. We will work on our game each and every day we get.”

The Trojans will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to take on Laney, while Ashley heads to Pender County to take on the Topsail Pirates.