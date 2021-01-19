Wrightsville Beach priest dies after ‘lengthy’ battle with COVID-19

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Wrightsville Beach priest has died after a lengthy hospitalization due to the effects of COVID-19, according to the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.

Father Trent Watts died on Jan. 17. He was the priest at St. Therese Catholic Church.

The Diocese of Raleigh released the following statement:

“On behalf of Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama, your prayers are respectfully requested for the repose of the soul of Father Trent Watts, for his sister, Celeste, his family, his parish community and all who are now in mourning. Through the intercession of Mary, Mother of Priests and Saint John Vianney, may Father Trent know the fullness of God’s peace, the abundance of His mercy and the Light of His Kingdom this day.”

According to an obituary, the funeral arrangements for Father Watts are as follows:

Reception of the Body and Vigil for the Deceased on Wednesday, January 20, at 4:00 pm at Saint Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, Very Rev. John McGee, OSFS, V.F., Presiding. The visitation and private prayer will then follow until 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 am at Saint Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, with the Most Rev. Luis Rafael Zarama, Bishop of Raleigh, Principal Celebrant. Internment will take place at a later time and will be private to the family, as per the wishes of Father Watts.