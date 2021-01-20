Columbus County creates plan to crack down on illegal dumping

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on illegal dumping after numerous community complaints.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy recently responded to the area of Union Valley Road near Old Lumberton Road and found a large dumpsite containing furniture, building materials, and household waste. This is one of many incidents that have been reported to authorities of illegal dumping on roads and private property throughout the county.

- Advertisement -

1 of 5

Because of it, Sheriff Jody Greene has created a plan of action to combat illegal dumping.

“Patrol deputies will frequent illegal dumping locations that have been identified as problem areas,” CCSO wrote in a release. “Surveillance cameras have been strategically placed at random locations to identify subjects who choose to dispose of their items illegally. All evidence collected will be used for prosecution. Sheriff Greene takes illegal dumping seriously as it impacts all residents of Columbus County. Illegal dumping pollutes our environment, it contaminates our soil and water, and it is a breeding ground for insects like mosquitoes and flies. Citizens unfairly take on cleanup costs when someone illegally discards unwanted items on their property.”

If you see an illegal dumpsite, contact Columbus Central Communications non-emergency number at (910) 640-1428.