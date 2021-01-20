Dealership donates blankets to local non-profit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chilly January days can be rough, especially for those who don’t have a warm place to go at night. That’s why one Wilmington business is helping keep the homeless warm.

Parkway Subaru’s Mary Margaret Latham said she heard there was a need for blankets at The Feast, a missional congregation meaning they minister to those experiencing poverty in Wilmington and surrounding areas.

It just so happened it’s the season for “Subaru Loves to Help,” a time when Subaru sends the dealership 60 all-weather blankets to give to the community.

All 60 were given to The Feast to distribute on Tuesday. They hold emergency shelters when temperatures drop below 30 degrees and allow those in need to take the blankets home afterward.

Pastor Randy Evans says even though it isn’t 30 degrees, doesn’t mean it isn’t still cold out.

“We co-labor in this work together. No one person can do it by themselves and so when businesses reach out to us and they’re able to contribute that’s how we thrive. It’s easy for us to survive, but when businesses like this come along beside us we start thriving in a different way,” Evans said.

If you are interested in volunteering or receiving assistance from The Feast, you can find details on their social media.