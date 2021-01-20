Lawsuit says North Carolina teenager beaten at hospital

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina woman has filed a lawsuit alleging her 16-year-old son was hit with a stun gun, beaten and body slammed by hospital staff and sheriff’s deputies.

Citing the lawsuit, The Charlotte Observer reports Jessica Long took her son to a hospital in Lincolnton in December 2019 and asked security officers to help get him inside.

The lawsuit names Atrium Health, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, two Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies and Sheriff Bill Beam.

In comments to the newspaper last year, Beam and the health system defended their actions, saying their actions were appropriate given the teenager's behavior.