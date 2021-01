SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing, one person who bought a ticket in Southport is $10,000 richer.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Food Lion in Southport.

Check your tickets!

The winning numbers are 10-19-26-28-50 and 16.

The jackpot is up to $970 million. The next drawing is on Friday.