North Carolina utility drops late fees due to delayed bills

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina utility has temporarily canceled late fees after finding that its customers were experiencing delays in getting their bills in the mail.

The Daily Reflector of Greenville reports Greenville Utilities says it’s received reports of customers getting their bills several days after they were due.

Interim director of customer relations Scott Mullis says a check confirmed that some batches of bills have been delayed in the mail.

The utility says it is adjusting its billing software so customers who are about to be charged late fees in the next few weeks will not be charged those fees.