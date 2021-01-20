Overdose deaths prompt warning from North Carolina police

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city have issued a warning for a dangerous batch of what’s believed to be fentanyl after five suspected overdose deaths in a 48-hour period.

A statement from the Asheville Police Department says it’s seeking information from the public in connection with the five people who died between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16.

- Advertisement -

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain.

It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the CDC.