Podcast explores what community means through diverse voices

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A local podcast is telling a community’s story from perspectives who don’t often get a voice.

Columbus County’s Community CPR has partnered with Working Narratives. On their new podcast, “Where I Come From,” girls ages 11 to 20 of Native American, Caucasian, Hispanic, and African American descent discuss the importance of community.

The podcast explores this theme using the lens of growing up, heritage, and watching their communities grow stronger by coming together.

Wallyce Todd founded Community CPR to address the physical and emotional needs of her community. She hopes the podcast will address the latter.

“When you listen and have the authentic response from young people, you’re getting more dimension,” said Todd. “You’re getting a peak into their lives and into the future of our community, because they will be our future.

To listen to all six podcasts for free, click this link.