Police rule December shooting that killed 20-year-old Wilmington man accidental

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department detectives have determined the shooting that killed a 20-year-old man last December was accidental.

Just after 10 p.m. December 2, police responded to a shots fired call in the area of the 700 block of Varsity Dr. Not long after, officers were told a shooting victim had arrived at the NHRMC Emergency Room and was dead. The victim was identified as Nasir Leonard, 20.

An investigation revealed that Leonard had been sitting in a parked vehicle with two others when they were fired upon by others in another car. When the man in the backseat attempted to return fire in self-defense, he accidentally hit Leonard, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat. Police say people in the other vehicle did not hit anyone in Leonard’s vehicle.

Wilmington police say since the shooter was acting in self-defense and did not intend to hit Leonard, the District Attorney’s Office has declined prosecution; however, charges are still possible in this case.

Anyone with information on the suspects who fired at Leonard’s vehicle is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.