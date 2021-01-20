Two protesters show support for Trump in Wilmington on inauguration day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of people unhappy with the inauguration of Joe Biden took to the streets in Wilmington today.

On Wednesday afternoon, two people stood on the corner of Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road waving a Donald Trump flag, holding signs, and using a megaphone.

- Advertisement -

The location was a hot spot for political demonstrations in the months leading up to the election.

The two got plenty of attention both positive and negative, and repeated unfounded claims of election fraud.

“Joe Biden definitely did not win, there’s plenty of evidence to back it up,” said one of the protesters Ryan Gray. “Just because Donald Trump had the election stolen from him, he didn’t lose, but he had it stolen from him, we’re not going to throw a hissy fit. We’re just coming out here to let people know that it’s not over, the movement is still alive.”

CBS News reports since November 7 more than 60 election lawsuits from Mr. Trump and allied groups have been thrown out, sometimes by judges he appointed.

The supreme court swiftly rejected a challenge to the election results.

Recounts and audits in multiple states found no systematic fraud as Trump’s own justice department confirmed.