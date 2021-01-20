UNCW students return for first day of classes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today was the first day of spring semester classes for the Seahawks.
This semester, UNCW approached COVID-19 safety protocols head on. Students living on campus or taking on-campus classes were required to provide proof of a negative COVID test result within five days of returning.
Students could get tested at the Burney Center as late as today or tomorrow, depending on when their first class is.
If their test result was negative, students were issued a green band to wear.
Now, some students are relishing being back on campus and around others.
“The day is going really well,” said Camille Bayer, a tour guide. “I haven’t had any classes yet. I gave my first tour back for the semester, I give tours. So, yeah it feels really good to be back on campus and feel like, the life coming back into campus.”
Last semester, UNCW de-densified dorms and classrooms. Not as many students returned to campus as a result.
When getting their test results, students were issued a pack of PPE, including masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.