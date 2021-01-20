UNCW students watch presidential inauguration

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many college students voted for the first time this presidential election.

Across the United States, college student turnout was much higher compared to previous years, with up to 55 percent of voting youth showing up at polling places or voting by mail.

President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday seemed to draw a large virtual crowd of young people.

Camille Bayer, a UNCW sophomore, was glued to today’s events.

“I think it’s really important to stay updated on what’s going on in our country and everything like that,” Bayer said.

Makenna Castor couldn’t agree more.

“I just really want to know what’s going on,” Castor said. “I really enjoy watching politics and law. It’s something that really interested me for a long time. So this is really cool that I actually have the chance to watch it live this year. In the past, I’ve been in school, so I haven’t been able to watch it. So I’m really excited. This will be the first one I get to see live.”

To keep students and faculty safe, UNCW didn’t host any official inauguration watch parties in person. Some professors chose to show the inauguration during class virtually, encouraging students to watch more on their own time.