Wilmington PD: Man stabbed overnight in Forest Hills area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Forest Hills area overnight.

The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Colonial Drive after getting a report to a stabbing victim who knocked on the caller’s door and asked them to call 911.

- Advertisement -

The 28-year-old man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

As of Thursday morning, police say the victim has refused to cooperate because the incident was drug-related. He’s expected to make a full recovery.