WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington teen that had been missing since November has been found safe.

Wilmington Police say Landon Harrelson was found in Mount Ulla in Rowan County Wednesday morning thanks to a tip.

His family reported last seeing the 15-year-old boy on November 23.

Over the last several weeks, his family pleaded for the boy’s safe return.