Ex-North Carolina officer charged with selling testosterone

CLAYTON, NC (AP) — Court documents allege that a former North Carolina police officer has been charged with making and selling a steroid that promotes muscle growth.

The News & Observer reports that former Clayton Police Officer Owen Phillips was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver testosterone; sale and delivery of testosterone; and manufacture of testosterone.

The indictment accuses Phillips of making and selling testosterone between April and July 2020.

The State Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation into Phillips in August, days after he resigned from the department.

It’s unclear whether Phillips has an attorney who can comment for him.