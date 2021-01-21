Gasoline spill in North Carolina worse than first reported

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A report filed to the state shows that a crack in the wall of a gasoline pipeline caused more than a million gallons to spill in a North Carolina nature preserve. That’s more than four times the size that a company initially reported.

The Charlotte Observer reports that in September, Michael Regan, then-secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, said 273,000 gallons of gasoline spilled in Mecklenburg County’s Oehler Nature Preserve near Huntersville.

But Colonial Pipeline reported to regulators Wednesday that the estimated amount of gasoline released from the underground pipeline was 1,119,982 gallons.

A Colonial spokeswoman says the company is investigating why the crack formed.