Jackpot winner in $730 million Powerball sold in Maryland

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A single winning ticket for the $730 million Powerball jackpot has been sold in Maryland.

The Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night was the fifth-largest ever.

The drawing was only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million.

Neither jackpot had seen a winner since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months.

The long stretch without a winner reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.