Judge sides with Zion Williamson against ex-marketing agent

(AP) — A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case surrounding the validity of a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem ruled that marketing agent Gina Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not licensed in North Carolina and because the contract did not comply with state laws meant to protect amateur athletes from being misled by sports agents.