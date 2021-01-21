Local firefighters undergo training to administer COVID-19 vaccines

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With COVID-19 vaccines trickling into the Cape Fear, health departments and healthcare professionals appear to be able to handle administering shots right now.

However, if there is a need for more people to give the shots, some local firefighters may be called in to assist. That’s why Wilmington firefighters are being trained.

During training sessions like on Thursday, they use shots and oranges to learn how to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient.

New Hanover County leaders want to be sure as more vaccination sites become available in the coming weeks and months. The Cape Fear will have trained people available to help ramp up vaccination efforts.

