Man critically injured during early morning stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police are investigating an early morning stabbing.

Around 2:10 a.m. Thursday, Wilmington police received word that Kenneth Nelson, 21, had arrived at New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a life-threatening stab wound.

- Advertisement -

WPD is still working to find out when or where the stabbing occurred.

Nelson is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.