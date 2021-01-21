Nazi flag under ‘Biden Harris’ sign replaced with American flag

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WRAL) — A Nazi flag hung on a tree in northern Wake County under a “Biden Harris” campaign sign has been torn down and replaced with an American flag.
A man who did not stop to give his name pulled up in a truck late Thursday morning to the intersection Old Falls of Neuse Road and River Hill Drive where the Nazi flag was hanging on a tree, pulled it down and replaced it with an American flag.
The Nazi flag was hung by the property’s landlord sometime on Wednesday. The tenant of the property added, on cardboard, “This is not my sign. I am a renter.”
Lucy Dinner, Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Or, says she’s upset but not surprised.
“To me it represents a threat to all Jews,” Dinner said. “There’s not a Jewish person that I know that doesn’t see the Nazi flag and feel personally threatened.”