Nazi flag under ‘Biden Harris’ sign replaced with American flag

A Nazi flag hung on a tree in northern Wake County under a “Biden Harris” campaign sign has been torn down and replaced with an American flag.

A man who did not stop to give his name pulled up in a truck late Thursday morning to the intersection Old Falls of Neuse Road and River Hill Drive where the Nazi flag was hanging on a tree, pulled it down and replaced it with an American flag.

The Nazi flag was hung by the property’s landlord sometime on Wednesday. The tenant of the property added, on cardboard, “This is not my sign. I am a renter.”