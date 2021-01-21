NCDHHS to host virtual job fair on Jan. 26

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is holding its first statewide virtual job fair next week for those looking to work with the state.

It’s happening on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jobseekers will have an opportunity to speak with recruiters and learn about clinical and professional job openings.

Online registration for this virtual event is required. Jobseekers can register and find more information at http://bit.ly/NCDHHS-VJF2021.

If interested, but are not able to attend the fair, NCDHHS job openings are posted online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. Filters to search by department, location and job category are available.