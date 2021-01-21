New Hanover County GOP chair talks future of Republican Party after Trump

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Now that President Donald Trump has left office, what’s in store for the future of the republican party?

A new president has been sworn in, but just two weeks before inauguration day the country was rocked by a violent insurrection at the nation’s capital.

Former President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to those events and his response to it has left the Republican Party divided.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell went on record saying he believes Trump provoked the capitol attackers.

New Hanover County Republican Party Chair Will Knecht says he was disappointed by these comments and believes McConnell is out of step with mainstream republicans. Knecht says the party needs to unify.

“We need to band together and fight for what we believe in and what we stand for, and we need to do it in a way that would make Ronald Reagan proud,” Knecht said. “So as we look at the Republican Party moving forward, I see three tenets: We need the fighting spirit of Donald Trump, we need the policy and ideals of Donald Trump, and we need the statesmanship of Ronald Reagan.”

He believes if the party combines those three things effectively, Republicans will be successful in the next election.

Knecht says right now his party’s focus is on 2021 local city council and mayoral elections.