Pender County opens phone line to answer COVID vaccine questions

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Health and Human Services opened a new phone line dedicated to taking calls exclusive to COVID-19 vaccination information.

The phone number is 910-663-4200.

The county said personnel is standing by 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to answer calls regarding the pandemic.

“The Pender County Health Department has taken thousands of calls,” said Carolyn Moser, Pender County Health and Human Services Director. “This new telephone number will help us to better serve our residents.”