SC abortion limits bill with no rape exception nears debate

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A bill to ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina without exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest is heading to a debate on the Senate floor.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted 9-8 Thursday to send the bill to the full Senate. It would ban abortions when a heartbeat can be detected – or about six weeks after conception.

- Advertisement -

Measures seeking stricter abortion limits have been debated for years in the General Assembly, regularly failing in the Senate on a procedural hurdle. But abortion foes say they are confident this year will be different after Republicans flipped three Senate seats for a 30-16 advantage.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)