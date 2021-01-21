Several US chains push incentives to get workers vaccinated

(AP) — As vaccinations continue across the U.S., some companies are offering financial incentives to encourage their workers to get the shots.

Grocery delivery service Instacart said Thursday it will provide a $25 stipend to workers who get the shots.

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s said it will give workers two hours of pay for each shot they receive.

Earlier this week, Dollar General said it would provide four hours’ worth of extra pay to workers who get vaccinated.

Other companies, like Target, DoorDash, and Albertsons, saying they’re not giving bonuses for vaccines but are trying to ensure their workers get access to the shots soon.