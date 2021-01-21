Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 28 dead

BAGHDAD (AP) — Officials say twin suicide bombings have ripped through a busy market in Iraq’s capital, killing at least 28 people and wounding over 70 others.

The rare suicide bombing attack hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis.

Blood smeared the floors of the busy market amid piles of clothes and shoes as survivors took stock of the disarray after the explosions.

Iraq’s military said at least 13 people were killed and 19 wounded in the attack and said some of the injured were in serious condition.