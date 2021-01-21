UNC task force develops plan to address racial equity

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — A University of North Carolina task force has released a report outlining ways the system can fight discrimination and promote racial equity.

The News & Record of Greensboro reports the UNC System Racial Equity Task Force unveiled its final report Wednesday at the Board of Governors meeting.

The 65-page report contains six broad recommendations and 28 suggested actions across the 17-campus system. Among the recommendations, the report calls for improvement in recruitment, retention, and promotion practices.

The task force was formed six months ago, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police last year.