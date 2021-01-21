WAVE Transit announces transportation assistance to COVID-19 vaccination sites

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (News Release) — Wave Transit will begin providing free next-day transportation to designated vaccination distribution sites for community members with vaccination appointments effective Monday, January 25, 2021.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the NC Department of Transportation (DOT) want to make sure that no barriers, including lack of transportation, prevent someone from getting vaccinated. Towards that goal, DHHS and DOT are distributing Coronavirus Relief Funds to local transit agencies to provide access to and from COVID-19 vaccine sites for North Carolina residents. Anybody who is traveling to or from a North Carolina vaccine provider is eligible for transportation for the purpose of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or assisting someone who is receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents are advised to contact the New Hanover County Health Department for vaccine appointments and information at 910-7986800, or visit https://health.nhcgov.com/.

Wave Transit will begin taking transportation requests effective 8:00 am, Friday, January 22, 2021. Requests must be made at least 24 hours in advance and can be made up to two weeks in advance. To request a ride to a vaccination site, community members with vaccination appointments can contact Wave Transit by phone at (910) 202-2053 or by e-mail at ptschedule@wavetransit.com between the hours noted below.

Contact Wave Monday to Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm to request next day transportation

Contact Wave on Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm to request weekend or Monday transportation

Transportation is only offered to/from locations within the Wave Transit service area to designated vaccination sites between the hours of 6:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday to Friday and 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Current designated vaccination sites include DHHS, located at 1650 Greenfield St., Senior Resource Center located at 2222 S. College Rd., and the Pointe 14 Theater located on Blockbuster Rd at the Pointe at Barclay Hills.

For more information regarding free transportation to designated vaccine distribution sites, please contact Wave Transit by phone at (910) 202-2053 or by e-mail at ptscchedule@wavetransit.com.

Wave Transit comenzará a brindar transporte gratuito al día siguiente a los sitios de distribución de vacunas designados para miembros de la comunidad con citas de vacunación a partir del lunes 25 de enero de 2021.

Para información en español por favor llame: 1-800-821-3420 / y marcar: 230350#