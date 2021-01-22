93-year-old North Carolina man attacked during home invasion

When they got there, first responders said Eller told them that he had been attacked. He said that he went to let his dog out at around 11:45 p.m. and when he opened his back door, he was immediately attacked by two white men wearing masks.

According to Eller, the men pushed him back inside his home and began beating and kicking him. He said they knew his name and kept asking for the location of a safe, but he he told them he didn’t have one.