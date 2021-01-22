Army Corps of Engineers can dredge near Wilmington port year-round

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Harbors at North Carolina’s ports, including Wilmington, may now be maintained year-round under a new agreement between the state and the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps originally requested in August to get rid of seasonal restrictions for hopper dredging and bed leveling.

- Advertisement -

They later modified the request, reducing the scope of the work to three years with commitments to model, monitor, and report data in coordination with state and federal partners.

“The three-year period will provide additional time to expand on initial data collection efforts that were conducted during the summer 2020 Beaufort Inlet dredge event, to include modeling and monitoring of Cape Fear Inlet in addition to Beaufort Inlet,” the Corps told WWAY.

Comments received from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Division of Marine Fisheries were considered in the decision, as were public comments related to potential impacts on wildlife and habitat.