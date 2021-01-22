Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration has suspended new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on U.S. lands and waters for 60 days as officials move to reverse the energy and environmental policies of the Trump administration.

The suspension announced Thursday follows campaign pledges by President Joe Biden to halt new drilling on U.S. lands and end the leasing of federal energy reserves as part of his plan to address climate change.

It drew a quick backlash from the oil industry and Republicans who said it could kill jobs.

The order did not ban new drilling outright and a small number of senior Interior Department officials can still issue approvals.