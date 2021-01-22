Bladen County receives limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An additional limited supply of COVID vaccine has been received by Bladen County Health Department.

Beginning Friday, Bladen County Health Department COVID HOTLINE (910) 872-6291 staff will begin making appointments until open slots are filled. Around 10 a.m. Friday, the department wrote on Facebook stating they are experiencing an excessive number of calls so be patient.

“Everyone that wants a vaccine will not be able to schedule one today,” the health department wrote online.

Persons in Group 1 and Group 2 may call the hotline from 9:00 am-5:00 pm Monday-Friday:

• Group 1 Health care workers and Long-term care staff and

residents — ACTIVE

• Group 2 Older adults (defined as 65 and above) — ACTIVE

• Group 3 Frontline essential workers — NOT YET OPEN

• Group 4 Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of

severe illness — NOT YET OPEN

• Group 5 Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19