Bladen County receives limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An additional limited supply of COVID vaccine has been received by Bladen County Health Department.
Beginning Friday, Bladen County Health Department COVID HOTLINE (910) 872-6291 staff will begin making appointments until open slots are filled. Around 10 a.m. Friday, the department wrote on Facebook stating they are experiencing an excessive number of calls so be patient.
“Everyone that wants a vaccine will not be able to schedule one today,” the health department wrote online.
Persons in Group 1 and Group 2 may call the hotline from 9:00 am-5:00 pm Monday-Friday:
vaccination — NOT YET OPEN
Health official says moving forward the COVID HOTLINE is the way to secure an appointment.
“We understand this has been a frustrating time for everyone that wants a vaccine,” the department wrote online. “Your continued patience and understanding is appreciated.”