Brunswick Partnership for Housing raises money for transitional housing

(WILMINGTON, NC) – – With a growing need for housing due to the pandemic, families in Brunswick County now have new hope for help from the community. The Brunswick Partnership for Housing is conducting a capital campaign to raise funds for remodeling an existing structure into transitional housing for families down on their luck due to economic constraints caused by the pandemic.

Sally Learned chairs the Partnership, and recently spoke with WWAY’s Donna Gregory about the capital campaign. She says the non-profit is hoping to raise more than a half-million dollars over the next 2 years, to help families get back on their feet. The Partnership already has secured a building in Southport, and now needs funds to renovate the structure. Plans are drawn and the capital campaign is underway, but they can use your help. For more information, or to donate, visit www.brunswickpartnership.org.