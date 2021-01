BRUNSON, SC (AP) — A 6-year-old boy has died in South Carolina’s Hampton County after being attacked by a dog.

Deputies responded to a home in Brunson on Wednesday for a report of a dog attack. When deputies arrived, WSAV-TV reports they found the child dead.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Hampton County Animal Control found the dog, a Pitbull breed, and it has since been euthanized.

The case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division.