Former local standout & MLB star Trot Nixon remembers the life & career of Hank Aaron

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hank Aaron’s death has lead to an outpouring of reactions from many active and former Major League Baseball players, including one right here in the Cape Fear.

Former major league star Trot Nixon attended New Hanover High School in the early 1990’s, before going on to win a world series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

Although Nixon made his big league debut 20 years after Aaron retired, he had a very successful career of his own, hitting 137 home runs.

Nixon says he was shocked to hear the news of Aaron’s passing, and holds Aaron in a high regard for what he did over his life, both on and off the field.

“I had an opportunity to just kind of be around him when we were playing down in Atlanta,” Nixon said. “He happened to be probably 80 or 90 feet away from me. Seeing him was like a kid seeing his favorite hero.”

Nixon played twelve years in the majors before retiring in 2008.